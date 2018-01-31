If the trailer is anything to go by, the series is set to follow in the footsteps of Blade Runner 2049 and Netflix's upcoming dystopian series Altered Carbon, depicting a dark, neon-drenched future. Check the clip out below.

According to Netflix, the film will follow Leo (Skarsgård) as he tries to find his missing girlfriend. In the process, he gets mixed up with a pair of army surgeons, Cactus Bill (Rudd) and Duck (Theroux), who have an agenda of their own.

If it's anywhere near as beguiling as Jones's opus Moon, we're in for a treat.

Mute launches on Netflix on Friday 23rd February