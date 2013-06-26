After hours of casting, filming and post-production edits, movie studios are probably pretty happy with how their film’s most famous scenes have turned out – but one Tumblr site has come up with a few alterations: the leading ladies get their heads blown off.

Simone Rovellini’s Exploding Actresses sends up famous scenes from films including Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing and various animated Disney productions, blasting the leading lady's head off at key moments, such as at the crescendos of musical numbers.