Watch leading ladies' heads explode in famous film scenes
Yes, you read that correctly - Snow White, The Little Mermaid, Julia Roberts and, for balance, Richard Gere all get their heads blown off in these explosive movie makeovers
After hours of casting, filming and post-production edits, movie studios are probably pretty happy with how their film’s most famous scenes have turned out – but one Tumblr site has come up with a few alterations: the leading ladies get their heads blown off.
Simone Rovellini’s Exploding Actresses sends up famous scenes from films including Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing and various animated Disney productions, blasting the leading lady's head off at key moments, such as at the crescendos of musical numbers.
And, presumably for balance, there's also a scene in which Richard Gere loses his head. Enjoy...
Note: the images displayed before the videos are played do not necessarily indicate the content
Snow White
The Little Mermaid
Pretty Woman
Dirty Dancing