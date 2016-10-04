Warwick Davis reveals he has a role in Star Wars: Episode VIII
But who will he play?
Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis has confirmed he will be appearing in Star Wars Episode VIII, but who he will play remains unclear.
The actor is being predictably secretive about it, and when Australian TV asked if he had a part in Episode VIII, directed by Rian Johnson, Davis said: "I do, yes. That's all I can say."
Davis, whose acting career actually began with Star Wars in 1983, also hinted at some cliff hangers: “Obviously we're moving into the territory of Episode VIII very soon as well, and much like Empire Strikes Back I'm sure it's going to deliver some quite impactful story moments, and it'll leave us with some cliff hangers as well which resolve in Episode IX."
When Davis was 11, his grandmother heard a radio advert calling for people who were 4 feet tall or shorter to be in Return of the Jedi
After his first role as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Davis has also played Wald (a Rodian slave) and Wollivan (a male Blarina), among other characters in the various follow-ups.
Star Wars: Episode VIII is set for release in 2017