Davis, whose acting career actually began with Star Wars in 1983, also hinted at some cliff hangers: “Obviously we're moving into the territory of Episode VIII very soon as well, and much like Empire Strikes Back I'm sure it's going to deliver some quite impactful story moments, and it'll leave us with some cliff hangers as well which resolve in Episode IX."

When Davis was 11, his grandmother heard a radio advert calling for people who were 4 feet tall or shorter to be in Return of the Jedi

After his first role as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Davis has also played Wald (a Rodian slave) and Wollivan (a male Blarina), among other characters in the various follow-ups.

Star Wars: Episode VIII is set for release in 2017