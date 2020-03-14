No further casting announcements have been made yet - but it's understood that the Russo's are hoping to put together an all-star ensemble for the film.

David Gordon Green (Stronger, Halloween) is currently set to direct and production was expected to start later this year - although that could changed depending on the long term impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports the movie will tell the story of Wylie’s evolution from facilitator to whistleblower, using his 2018 interview with The Guardian as inspiration.

As well as starring as Vision in a host of films in the MCU, Bettany has appeared in many successful films including A Beautiful Mind, Dogville and Legend.

He is also set to reprise his role as Vision in Disney+ series WandaVision, in which he will appear alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.