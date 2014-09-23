Vin Diesel knows how to amuse his 85 million Facebook fans. From behind-the-scenes shots from his recent blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy to more selfies than you could ever imagine, he's a pro at giving them a glimpse into his movie star life and beyond.

The latest, coming on Sunday night, featured his new, hairier look for upcoming movie The Last Witch Hunter. Rarely seen with even an inch of hair, Diesel is nowadays sporting a mohawk and what is arguably the most manly beard in the film industry.