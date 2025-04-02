Val, which was produced by A24 and released by Amazon Studios back in 2021, offers fans a glimpse into the star's four-decade career through personal interviews, as well as behind-the-scenes footage that Kilmer recorded over the years.

The critically acclaimed film also explores the star’s health and diagnosis with throat cancer in 2014, which slowed down his acting career considerably.

“At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked,” Kilmer said in a statement back in 2021.

“I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time? It is unimaginable that this movie actually could’ve ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo [Scott] and Ting [Poo], and my producing partners.”

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 documentary.

How to watch Val Kilmer documentary Val

The documentary is available to stream on Sky Documentaries and on NOW with an Entertainment Pass.

If you’d rather own a digital copy, Val is also available to rent for £3.49 or purchase for £13.99 on platforms including Prime Video.

The sad news of Kilmer’s passing was confirmed by the actor’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, on Wednesday 2nd April, who told US media that he died the previous day in Los Angeles.

Kilmer reprised his role as Iceman in a cameo in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, which now marks his final film role.

Read more:

Val is available on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.