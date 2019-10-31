And from the new trailer it appears that Spencer has assumed the form of Nick Jonas’ aircraft pilot avatar Jefferson McDonagh – with Bethany trapped inside the body of his trusty black steed!

The sequel will be taking the adventurers to a wealth of brand-new terrains rather than sticking to the jungle setting the franchise is known for, and the new trailer gives us a closer glimpse of these locations, as we see the heroes forced to deal with dramatic challenges in snowy mountains and arid desserts.

And we also get another look at what will surely be one of the sequel’s greatest treats - the back and forth between Dannys DeVito and Glover, who are trapped in the bodies of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but the early signs suggest this could be a double act for the ages!

Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 11th December