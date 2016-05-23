With rumours that Daniel Craig has turned down the latest offer to make another James Bond movie, the hunt is on for a potential replacement. Tom Hiddleston is a fan – and the bookies' favourite – and his Night Manager co-star Olivia Colman have also been thrown into the mix, not to mention Idris Elba, Damian Lewis, David Oyelowo and plenty more names.

Advertisement

But now Twitter has started calling for the next 007 to be The X-Files' Gillian Anderson...