Twitter wants Gillian Anderson to play Bond and she's a big fan of the campaign
The name's Bond. Jane Bond...
With rumours that Daniel Craig has turned down the latest offer to make another James Bond movie, the hunt is on for a potential replacement. Tom Hiddleston is a fan – and the bookies' favourite – and his Night Manager co-star Olivia Colman have also been thrown into the mix, not to mention Idris Elba, Damian Lewis, David Oyelowo and plenty more names.
But now Twitter has started calling for the next 007 to be The X-Files' Gillian Anderson...
And then a fan made this excellent poster, which made Anderson very happy indeed. She responded on Twitter, clearly thrilled about the enthusiasm for her to step into Bond's very shiny shoes.
Thanks for all the votes! (And sorry, don't know who made poster but I love it!) #NextBond pic.twitter.com/f8GC4ZuFgL
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) May 21, 2016
"It's Bond. Jane Bond."
Watch this space.