Turns out the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor was in with a shout of playing Ren in the latest Star Wars movie. However, when the audition came round, he blew it.

Redmayne revealed in an interview with Uproxxx how he believed he auditioned for the role: "So, I was going for, I think, for Adam Driver," he explained.

"They gave me like a Star Trek scene – or like something from Pride and Prejudice. It was one of those films. With films that top secret, they don’t give you the actual lines. So they give you a scene from Pride and Prejudice, but then they tell you you’re auditioning for the baddie. If you’re me, you then put some ridiculous voice on."

Acting out a period drama scene while trying to imagine an angsty Sith wannabe? Tough gig.

"That was really a hilarious moment," Redmayne added. "Because it was [casting director] Nina Gold, who I have to thank a lot because she’s cast me in several films. And she was just sitting there and I was trying again and again with different versions of my kind of “koohh paaaah” [Darth Vader breathing sound] voice.

"And after like ten shots she’s like, “You got anything else?” I was like, “No.”

Ah well, every cloud and all that. If Redmayne had bagged Adam Driver's role, he wouldn't be casting a spell in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts, in cinemas from 18 November 2016.