Tron: Ares soundtrack – Full tracklist for Nine Inch Nails score
Prolific film composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are set to score the new sci-fi sequel and have just released its first track.
Music has always been a key aspect of the Tron franchise – with the first two films boasting iconic scores by Wendy Carlos and Daft Punk respectively – so it was paramount that new film Tron: Ares continued that tradition.
And in Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the film has landed two of the most exciting film composers currently working. Even more excitingly, they have produced the score using their Nine Inch Nails moniker, making this the band's first new release in five years.
"It's such an important part of the franchise and the overall experience the audience has," producer Justin Springer said of the soundtrack during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.
"[Reznor and Ross] are just such great artists, and they made something that's a Nine Inch Nails album, and also a Tron score equally, which I think works really well."
He went on to describe the experience of hearing the new music for the first time as "one of the greatest gifts", explaining that he would often check his inbox to find that a new track had been sent.
"I remember sitting in the car waiting for my kid to come out of soccer practice, and I'd just hit play, and it'd be playing in my car," he said. "I remember I just started crying when I heard that song for the first time, and it's just such a special experience."
Springer wasn't the only person involved in the film to be moved by the music. Star Gillian Anderson, who plays Elisabeth Dillinger in the movie, revealed that she was in awre when she watched the film with the full soundtrack.
"I mean, it's almost like another character," she said. "It's almost like it feels so much an intrinsic part of the film itself, and feels like it matches it – like it matches the intensity very much that's on the screen and is as cool as a lot of the visuals."
"Even alone, the soundtrack is amazing to listen to," added her co-star Evan Peters. "You're right. It is like a whole other character in the film. When I first saw it with the music, I was blown away!"
Read on for everything you need to know about the Tron: Ares soundtrack.
Tron: Ares soundtrack
After debuting one track (As Alive As You Need Me to Be) in July, the full soundtrack album was released on Friday 19th September – almost a full month before the films release date.
You can check out the full track list below:
- Init
- Forked Reality
- As Alive As You Need Me to Be
- Echoes
- This Changes Everything
- In the Image Of
- I Know You Can Feel It
- Permanence
- Infiltrator
- 100% Expendable
- Still Remains
- Who Wants to Live Forever?
- Building Better Worlds
- Target Identified
- Daemonize
- Empathetic Response
- What Have You Done?
- A Question of Trust
- Ghost in the Machine
- No Going Back
- Nemesis
- New Directive
- Out in the World
- Shadow Over Me
Tron: Ares is due for release on Friday 10th October 2025.
