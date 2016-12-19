Originally from Hungary, the glamour queen was married nine times – or as she liked to say, eight-and-a-half, as she didn't really count a Spanish duke in 1982. Her other spouses included millionaire hotel mogul Conrad Hilton and Barbie doll creator Jack Ryan. She is survived by her latest husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, whom she married in 1986.

Gabor’s career began with winning the Miss Hungary title in 1936, and subsequently saw her starring in over 70 films. She also published four books based on her notorious Hollywood exploits, one entitled “How to Catch a Man, How to Keep a Man, How to Get Rid of a Man”.

When asked about her housekeeping, she once quipped: “I am a marvellous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.”

Following the news of Gabor’s death, tributes to the “fabulous” and “glamorous" socialite flooded in.

The fabulous, unmistakable, Zsa Zsa Gabor. X pic.twitter.com/FIUmVcu3w5 — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 19, 2016

Gabor had a series of illnesses in recent years and had to have her leg partially amputated in January due to bad circulation.

Her ill-health was said to have set in after she was sent to hospital suffering from grief and anxiety over the death of Elizabeth Taylor in 2011. Her then-publicist John Blanchette revealed that Gabor had dangerously high blood pressure watching TV coverage of the news of Taylor’s death, saying: “Oh, Jane Russell and Liz Taylor – I’m next.”