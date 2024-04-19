The killer in question? Well, it’s him: a fact unbeknownst to his daughter.

Shyamalan is famous for his epic twists and turns, usually at the end of his movies as opposed to in his trailers, so presumably there’ll be plenty more surprises in store.

The writer-director previously revealed he came up with the film two years ago, after experiencing what life as a recording artist was like for his eldest daughter Saleka, who is signed to Columbia Records.

"Sometimes, culture moves in your direction, and sometimes it doesn’t," he told IndieWire. "In this case, the culture of concerts is crazy now. Taylor [Swift] and Beyoncé — it’s just such a thing in culture.

"And I do think gathering together is so precious to us now. Maybe we took it for granted before our phones and COVID and all that stuff. It’s wonderful that the culture moved toward this idea."

Read on for everything you need to know about the film.

Trap will land in UK cinemas on 2nd August 2024.

In the US, fans will have to wait a little bit longer: the film is set to land on 9th August.

Trap cast: Who's set to star in the movie alongside Josh Hartnett?

Josh Hartnett as David in Black Mirror. Nick Wall/Netflix

Josh Hartnett leads the way as a father who takes his teenage daughter to the concert of a pop singer.

Hartnett rose to fame in the early 2000s, starring in movies including The Virgin Suicides, Pearl Harbor, 40 Days and 40 Nights.

More recently, he has appeared in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and an episode of Black Mirror.

The supporting cast includes Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills, Allison Pill and singer Saleka Shyamalan, M Night Shyamalan's other daughter, who plays the movie’s pop star.

The full cast list is as follows:

Josh Hartnett as Riley's father

Ariel Donoghue as Riley

Hayley Mills as Dr Grant

Marnie McPhail as Jody’s Mom

Saleka Shyamalan as Lady Raven

Vanessa Smythe as Tour Manager

Trap plot

The film revolves around a father and daughter who attend a pop concert, which they soon realise has been staged to capture a serial killer.

If you’ve already watched the trailer, you’ll know that it features a big twist: Hartnett’s character appears to be the serial killer in question.

But of course, it’s likely there are more twists in store for the rest of Trap, given that it's unlikely that Shyamalan would give everything away in the trailer.

Is there a trailer for Trap?

Yes, watch below:

