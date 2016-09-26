Director Michael Bay has defended his decision to use Winston Churchill’s Blenheim Palace birthplace as a Nazi headquarters in the next Transformers film after the news was met with outrage from war veterans.

Advertisement

One veterans group said those who had fought in the Second World War “will be appalled by this” after swastika flags were draped over the mansion where Churchill was born, while the ex-commander of British forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Richard Kemp, was quoted by The Sun as saying “I know its a film, but it’s symbolically disrespectful to Churchill. He will be turning in his grave.”