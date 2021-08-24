Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer (re)introduces the multiverse and Doctor Octopus

There were many of us who were not convinced we would get a proper trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and there were even some of us who were hoping that we wouldn’t so we could go into the hugely anticipated MCU movie with no concrete knowledge of what’s to come.

But now Marvel and Sony have given us the first look. It would appear that , while we are seeing some glimpses of the film, a lot is being held back and we’re not getting much more than we’d already worked out – which is exactly how we want it with this one.

Check out the trailer for yourselves by clicking play below!

The trailer shows us some interesting things. We Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange seems to be a bit more carefree now than he normally is with him helping Tom Holland’s Peter change reality so nobody knows he is Spider-Man anymore. It seems Peter is not living his best life now that the world knows who he is, and the repercussions of Mysterio’s death continue to rage on.

Unfortunately, Peter’s panic that his nearest and dearest will forget his superhero identity cause Strange to lose focus and the world gets changed in more ways than either of them had been prepared for – including bringing Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man nemesis Doc Ock back. Hearing “Hello Peter” come out of the mouth of Alfred Molina again was quite the moment – but is it actually Holland’s version of Spidey that he is talking to?

And he is not the only one back as we also hear the iconic laugh of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, indicating we could be seeing him again in some way. We also know that Jamie Foxx is back as Electro, but there’s no definitive sighting of him in this trailer.

Nonetheless, this is an exciting trailer that really doesn’t reveal much more than the reality-bending set-up of the film, and there’s speculation we won’t get another, so we can get keep every other surprise locked away until the film comes out – including the appearances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, if the rumours are to be believed.

Spider-Man No Way Home hits cinemas on 17th December 2021.

Check out our guides to the best Marvel movies order and the best movies on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.