Director Josh Cooley confirmed that while Don had signed on to be a part of the sequel, they never got a chance to record his lines - but that, on the request of his family, they decided to use unused recordings from the first three films to involve the character in the film.

"Of course we loved Don obviously, and after he passed, his family contacted us and asked if there was any way that we could create a performance using the recordings that we had," Cooley told Entertainment Weekly.

"We went through, jeez, 25 years of everything we didn’t use for Toy Story 1, 2, 3, the theme parks, the ice capades, the video games – everything that he’s recorded for Mr Potato Head and we were able to do that."

"I’m very honoured that they asked us to do that, and I’m very honoured that he’s in the film," Cooley said. "Nobody can replace him.”

Toy Story 4 is set to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 21st June 2019