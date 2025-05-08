Two trailers have teased the graphic violence and surreal humour audiences can expect, as well as introducing Dinklage's janitor turned vigilante Winston Gooze, AKA Toxie. Scroll down to give them a watch.

But when, exactly, will it land and who is joining Dinklage in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know about The Toxic Avenger reboot.

Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze in The Toxic Avenger reboot.

Confirmed! The Toxic Avenger will land in cinemas on Friday 29th August 2026.

The film is being released unrated due to its use of strong language, graphic violence and sexual references.

Bloody Disgusting offered a more detailed list of content warnings, however, including "mutant nudity, hilarious harm, toxic sludge exposure and mops".

The Toxic Avenger cast

Kevin Bacon in The Toxic Avenger reboot.

Dinklage leads the cast as the titular toxic avenger. He is joined by Kevin Bacon (Footloose), who plays corporate villain Bob Garbinger, and Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) as his brother, Fritz.

Room's Jacob Tremblay plays Wade Gooze, Toxie's stepson, while Taylour Paige (Zola) stars reporter JJ Doherty.

Rounding out the cast are Sarah Niles as Mayor Togar, Julia Davis as Kissy Sturnevan, Julian Kostov as Budd Berserk, David Yow as Guthrie Stockins, Macon Blair as Dennis, Jonny Coyne as Thad Barkabus and Rebecca O'Mara as Shelly Gooze.

The Toxic Avenger plot

Like the '80s cult classic film series, Troma's reboot focuses on Winston Gooze, a janitor trying to make ends meet and be a good father to his stepson in the wake of his mother's death.

Wholesome, right? Then a freak accent involving toxic waste turns Winston into a green mutant who earns the nickname Toxie.

Armed with a deadly mop and a sharp tongue, he must protect his family and his community from evil, AKA greedy CEOs.

The Toxic Avenger trailer

There are not one, but two trailers for the upcoming flick.

The first begins with what appears to be an advert for burger joint Miss Meat, before its hijacked by armed political extremists – and the Toxic Avenger has to step in.

The second also features an advert, this time for headache medication, before cutting to Dinklage's Winston Gooze finding out he has a rare disease that will be very expensive to cure.

