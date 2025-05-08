The Toxic Avenger reboot: Release date and news for Peter Dinklage movie too extreme for an MPA rating
The wait is over, Toxie is coming to our screens – unrated.
Securing a cinematic release has been quite the mission for Peter Dinklage's extremely violent reboot of the 1984 cult classic, The Toxic Avenger.
Despite seeming like it might not get one at all, the film has finally found a distributor, meaning wider audiences will be able to enjoy it following its Fantastic Fest debut back in 2023.
Two trailers have teased the graphic violence and surreal humour audiences can expect, as well as introducing Dinklage's janitor turned vigilante Winston Gooze, AKA Toxie. Scroll down to give them a watch.
But when, exactly, will it land and who is joining Dinklage in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know about The Toxic Avenger reboot.
The Toxic Avenger release date
Confirmed! The Toxic Avenger will land in cinemas on Friday 29th August 2026.
The film is being released unrated due to its use of strong language, graphic violence and sexual references.
Bloody Disgusting offered a more detailed list of content warnings, however, including "mutant nudity, hilarious harm, toxic sludge exposure and mops".
The Toxic Avenger cast
Dinklage leads the cast as the titular toxic avenger. He is joined by Kevin Bacon (Footloose), who plays corporate villain Bob Garbinger, and Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) as his brother, Fritz.
Room's Jacob Tremblay plays Wade Gooze, Toxie's stepson, while Taylour Paige (Zola) stars reporter JJ Doherty.
Rounding out the cast are Sarah Niles as Mayor Togar, Julia Davis as Kissy Sturnevan, Julian Kostov as Budd Berserk, David Yow as Guthrie Stockins, Macon Blair as Dennis, Jonny Coyne as Thad Barkabus and Rebecca O'Mara as Shelly Gooze.
The full cast can be found below.
- Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze AKA The Toxic Avenger
- Jacob Tremblay as Wade Gooze
- Taylour Paige as JJ Doherty
- Elijah Wood as Fritz Garbinger
- Kevin Bacon as Bob Garbinger
- Julia Davis as Kissy Sturnevan
- Sarah Niles as Mayor Togar
- Julian Kostov as Budd Berserk
- David Yow as Guthrie Stockins
- Rebecca O'Mara as Shelly Gooze
- Macon Blair as Dennis
- Jonny Coyne as Thad Barkabus
- Jane Levy as Cheerful Insurance Rep (voice)
The Toxic Avenger plot
Like the '80s cult classic film series, Troma's reboot focuses on Winston Gooze, a janitor trying to make ends meet and be a good father to his stepson in the wake of his mother's death.
Wholesome, right? Then a freak accent involving toxic waste turns Winston into a green mutant who earns the nickname Toxie.
Armed with a deadly mop and a sharp tongue, he must protect his family and his community from evil, AKA greedy CEOs.
The Toxic Avenger trailer
There are not one, but two trailers for the upcoming flick.
The first begins with what appears to be an advert for burger joint Miss Meat, before its hijacked by armed political extremists – and the Toxic Avenger has to step in.
The second also features an advert, this time for headache medication, before cutting to Dinklage's Winston Gooze finding out he has a rare disease that will be very expensive to cure.
