Originally titled Tomorrow Never Lies - to reflect the film's plot, about a newspaper called Tomorrow which is able to predict the following day's headlines thanks to the machinations of media mogul Elliot Carver - the film was later rechristened Tomorrow Never Dies, originally due to a misprint on an early script draft.

Here's everything you need to know about the spy thriller, including details on the James Bond theme song, the cast, the film's villain and Bond's BMW.

Who sang the theme song for Tomorrow Never Dies?

The movie's theme song is 'Tomorrow Never Dies' by Sheryl Crow.

A number of different artists submitted songs for consideration, including Pulp, The Cardigans, Saint Etienne and Marc Almond.

Another song considered to become the movie's theme song, 'Surrender' by k.d. lang, was used instead for the film's end titles, with its melody also appearing through the movie's score (the first produced for the series by composer David Arnold).

Tomorrow Never Dies cast: Who appears in the film?

Tomorrow Never Dies

The cast of Tomorrow Never Dies includes:

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin, a Chinese spy

Teri Hatcher as Paris Carver, Bond's former lover

Judi Dench as M

Joe Don Baker as Jack Wade, Bond's CIA ally

Ricky Jay as Henry Gupta, techno-terrorist

Götz Otto as Stamper, Elliot Carver's henchman and torture enthusiast

Desmond Llewellyn as Q

Vincent Schiavelli as Dr. Kaufman, professional assassin

Colin Salmon as Charles Robinson

Samantha Bond as Miss Moneypenny

Julian Fellowes as the Minister of Defence

Gerard Butler as a HMS Devonshire seaman.

Julian Rhind-Tutt as a HMS Devonshire yeoman.

Hugh Bonneville as a HMS Bedford Air Warfare Officer.

Geoffrey Palmer as Rear Admiral Roebuck, M's military contact

Tomorrow Never Dies villain: Who plays Elliot Carver?

Jonathan Pryce in Tomorrow Never Dies

The film's chief villain, corrupt media mogul Elliot Carver, is played by Jonathan Pryce, star of Evita, Pirates of the Caribbean, Glengarry Glen Ross and Game of Thrones.

Tomorrow Never Dies screenwriter Bruce Feirstein based on the character on Robert Maxwell – there is a reference to the real-life mogul's death when M instructs Moneypenny to issue a press release stating that Carver died "falling overboard on his yacht".

Tomorrow Never Dies BMW: What car does Bond drive?

Tomorrow Never Dies

Bond's car used in Tomorrow Never Dies – which feaures in a memorable car chase sequence in which 007 drives the vehicle from the backseat by remote control – is a BMW 750i, the third generation of the BMW 7 Series.

The car was produced between 1994 and 2001, with over 340,000 units produced.

The BMW 7 series was the first car available with curtain airbags, the first European car to offer satellite navigation and the first BMW to offer an in-built television. Sadly however, it was not really possible to drive the car by remote control.

Where was Tomorrow Never Dies filmed?

Tomorrow Never Dies was filmed in Hamburg, Germany, as well as in various locations in France, Thailand and the UK. Some additional filming for the movie's underwater sequences took place at Fox Baja Studios in Mexico, with the movie's HALO jump being shot in Florida, USA.

What ship is in Tomorrow Never Dies?

Elliot Carver's stealth ship, undetectable by radar or sonar, was partly based on the Sea Shadow (IX-529) - an experimental stealth ship built by Lockheed for the United States Navy.

For exterior shots of the craft, a model was built that was 30 feet long and, according to special effects designer John Richardson, weighed around three and a half tons

When did Tomorrow Never Dies come out?

Tomorrow Never Dies was originally released to UK cinemas on the 12th December 1997, with the film launching in the US a week later.

It grossed $333 million at the box office, on a budget of $110 million.

