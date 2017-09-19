Big screen Lara Croft has a brand new look. Far from Angelina Jolie’s skin-tight lycra, the newly-released poster for the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot shows Alicia Vikander as a far more functional archaeologist-adventurer. No dual pistols. No pouting lips. The new beat-up Croft is simply equipped with everyday clothes, a climbing axe and a very determined look on her face.

Advertisement

As well as revealing the film’s release date (March 2018), the moody poster has given fans hope the Tomb Raider video game series will finally translate into a gritty and critically-appraised film.