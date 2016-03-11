Tom Holland's Spider-Man makes first appearance in Captain America: Civil War trailer
The young Brit actor is rubbing shoulders with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson in the latest comics blockbuster
The latest Captain America: Civil War trailers have shown us Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and plenty more crucial components to Marvel's new movie.
But in the teasers for the epic tale of betrayal and conflict, we've been missing a red-suited web slinger by the name of Spider-Man.
In this new trailer, we finally meet him. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo said that their version of the Marvel hero would be more realistic and age-appropriate than previous movies. And here he is, played by British actor Tom Holland who you might recognise from The Impossible and Wolf Hall...
Captain America: Civil War is released in cinemas on 29th April 2016