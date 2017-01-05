The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous recipients John Boyega, James McAvoy, Eva Green and Tom Hardy.

After making big waves in tsunami film The Impossible, Holland took over the role of the role of Spider-Man, web-slinging his way into that epic airport fight in Captain America: Civil War. We’ll see more of his Peter Parker in standalone film Spider-Man: Homecoming, out 7th July.

The 20-year-old is also due to appear with Benedict Cumberbatch in The Current War, and The Lost City Of Z alongside Robert Pattinson.

First starting off in last year’s Warcraft: The Beginning, a film met with mixed reception, Negga won rave reviews for her next film, Loving, playing Mildred Loving in the civil rights drama with Joel Edgerton.

You may also know Negga as Tulip O’Hare in AMC’s Catholic beat-em-up series Preacher opposite Dominic Cooper.

The Rising Star Award is the only Bafta voted for by the public – you can place your vote here. So go on, your actors need you!