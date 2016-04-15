Hiddleston should probably get a free first swipe at him or something simply for thinking up the idea.

Then again, he's not convinced they would do much more than stand around talking about their bizarre get-ups, especially, he added, if his pal Charlie Cox – aka Daredevil - was also there.

"We would probably just be comparing costumes! That's what happens on set, is just everyone starts laughing at each other because the costumes are so extreme. You're standing there with the crew, everyone holding styrofoam cups of coffee and everyone is wearing very brightly coloured leather, that’s highly entertaining."

As for Loki himself, who we'll see in next year's Thor: Ragnarok, Hiddles is keeping information of his character's future under his hat.

"Truthfully, I do actually know at the moment how many more times I'm going to play Loki, but I'm not going to tell you," he told the publication. "It's not personal. It's just keeping it fresh for all paying customers to enjoy their films.

“And also I’m the God of mischief so it’s my predisposition to play games," he teased.