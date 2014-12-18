Taking a short break from working on the soundtrack for his new film Hank Williams biopic I Saw the Light, Hiddleston and his co-star/vocal coach Rodney Crowell whipped out a guitar and recorded a version of We Wish You a Merry Christmas to "spread some holiday cheer." All with Crowell's dog Mono in attendance.

This is far from the first time Hiddleston has showcased his singing skills. The 33-year-old British star has sung Bare Necessities, Man in the Mirror, Stand By Me and an adapted version of Get Lucky, to name a few, and will showcase his impressive vocal range in his latest project.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLRGLCxc8_s

More like this

Hiddleston plays iconic country singer Hank Williams Sr in I Saw the Light with Crowell set to play his on-screen father Elonzo Huble "Lon" Williams.

Advertisement

I Saw the Light is tipped for release in 2015