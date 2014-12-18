Tom Hiddleston teams up with adorable dog to sing We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Watch the Thor actor spreading the festive cheer with a dog on his lap in a break from filming Hank Williams biopic I Saw the Light
Singing, dogs, festive wishes. Christmas has come early for Tom Hiddleston fans. (That's all of us, then.)
The Thor and Avengers actor has decided to wish us a merry Christmas, singing a festive tune with a dog on his lap.
Taking a short break from working on the soundtrack for his new film Hank Williams biopic I Saw the Light, Hiddleston and his co-star/vocal coach Rodney Crowell whipped out a guitar and recorded a version of We Wish You a Merry Christmas to "spread some holiday cheer." All with Crowell's dog Mono in attendance.
This is far from the first time Hiddleston has showcased his singing skills. The 33-year-old British star has sung Bare Necessities, Man in the Mirror, Stand By Me and an adapted version of Get Lucky, to name a few, and will showcase his impressive vocal range in his latest project.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLRGLCxc8_s
Hiddleston plays iconic country singer Hank Williams Sr in I Saw the Light with Crowell set to play his on-screen father Elonzo Huble "Lon" Williams.
I Saw the Light is tipped for release in 2015