Could his next role be that of Greek marathon runner Stelios Kyriakides? According to industry website, The Tracking Board, the British actor is being lined up to star as Stelios Kyriakides, the Greek marathon runner who lived in Athens during the Nazi occupation.

The athlete - who competed at the 1936 Berlin Olympics - ran in the Boston Marathon after the war, going on to win the event and raise funds for Greece's relief effort.

The film, written by Bill Wheeler (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), is expected to focus on one specific period of Kyriakides' life and is yet to find a director, with Hiddleston's attachment still very much in the rumour stage.

If he does climb on board, his involvement will make for a busy 2014 with roles already confirmed in Guillermo del Toro's gothic horror Crimson Peak (which he's currently filming) and Ben Wheatley's High Rise co-starring Jeremy Irons and Sienna Miller.

