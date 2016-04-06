Tom Felton returned to Hogwarts for the Harry Potter theme park launch and it was magical
Oliver Phelps, Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch and composer John Williams also joined in the opening night at Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Published: Wednesday, 6 April 2016 at 8:30 am
Hogwarts has come to Hollywood! Universal Studios unveiled its brand-new Wizarding World attraction last night and of course some bewitching stars turned up for the event.
Among them were the film's stars Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch and composer John Williams.
Yes, that's Draco Malfoy, George Weasley, Griphook/Filius Flitwick, Luna Lovegood and the genius who thought up Hedwig's Theme to you and I.
Honeydukes is firmly in place
As is Zonko's joke shop
A certain car...
And to celebrate the launch night, the castle was lit up in the colours off all of the different houses
Pretty darn magical, right?
