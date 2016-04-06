Hogwarts has come to Hollywood! Universal Studios unveiled its brand-new Wizarding World attraction last night and of course some bewitching stars turned up for the event.

Among them were the film's stars Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch and composer John Williams.

Yes, that's Draco Malfoy, George Weasley, Griphook/Filius Flitwick, Luna Lovegood and the genius who thought up Hedwig's Theme to you and I.

Honeydukes is firmly in place

As is Zonko's joke shop

A certain car...

And to celebrate the launch night, the castle was lit up in the colours off all of the different houses

Pretty darn magical, right?

