**Update**

Um, so this is slightly embarrassing... it looks like we, JK Rowling and quite a few other people got excited a little bit too early and it is in fact next year that Albus will be off to Hogwarts. We're blaming the Cursed Child...

Nevertheless, it is still #BacktoHogwarts day, as 1st September is the date each year when young witches and wizards board the train at Kings Cross platform 9 3/4 and head back to school. So, still cause for excitement and the tweets from Potter fans below remain valid...

**

You know the '19 years later' bit at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2? Well, today is that day. *no, it's not*

Oh yes Muggles, we've skipped right through to Albus Severus Potter's very first day at school. *no, we haven't*

It means that at precisely 11am today young Albus will be on the Hogwarts Express whizzing his way to the most magical of castles. *again, no, not true*

If you're at King's Cross, the Potter, Granger-Weasley and Malfoy families are there too. Albus Severus starts school today. #19YearsLater

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2016

Ginny's got her hair all blown out, Harry's got his dad beard, Ron's rocking a cardigan, while Hermione looks like she's just walked out of a Burberry campaign. *this description will be completely accurate in a year's time*

We know Albus was a bit nervous, but we also know Pappa Potter (aka Harry) was there to help him out with those back to school nerves. *the following video will be relevant then too*

Meanwhile, Potter fans are really rather wishing today was their time to go to Hogwarts. *ok, from here on in we're good*

After all, it'd be far more exciting.

expectation vs reality #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/HGC7gieUjv

— blaise (@kiiyomi) September 1, 2016

Everyone knows punctuality is key here

And we are all fully aware there's no need to be alarmed by some of the instructions

Basically, it's a day to feel like this

