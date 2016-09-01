Today is Albus Severus Potter's first day at Hogwarts* - and fans wish they were going #BacktoHogwarts with him
*well, not quite as it turns out...
**Update**
Um, so this is slightly embarrassing... it looks like we, JK Rowling and quite a few other people got excited a little bit too early and it is in fact next year that Albus will be off to Hogwarts. We're blaming the Cursed Child...
Nevertheless, it is still #BacktoHogwarts day, as 1st September is the date each year when young witches and wizards board the train at Kings Cross platform 9 3/4 and head back to school. So, still cause for excitement and the tweets from Potter fans below remain valid...
**
You know the '19 years later' bit at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2? Well, today is that day. *no, it's not*
Oh yes Muggles, we've skipped right through to Albus Severus Potter's very first day at school. *no, we haven't*
It means that at precisely 11am today young Albus will be on the Hogwarts Express whizzing his way to the most magical of castles. *again, no, not true*
If you're at King's Cross, the Potter, Granger-Weasley and Malfoy families are there too. Albus Severus starts school today. #19YearsLater
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2016
Ginny's got her hair all blown out, Harry's got his dad beard, Ron's rocking a cardigan, while Hermione looks like she's just walked out of a Burberry campaign. *this description will be completely accurate in a year's time*
We know Albus was a bit nervous, but we also know Pappa Potter (aka Harry) was there to help him out with those back to school nerves. *the following video will be relevant then too*
Meanwhile, Potter fans are really rather wishing today was their time to go to Hogwarts. *ok, from here on in we're good*
After all, it'd be far more exciting.
expectation vs reality #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/HGC7gieUjv
— blaise (@kiiyomi) September 1, 2016
Everyone knows punctuality is key here
And we are all fully aware there's no need to be alarmed by some of the instructions
Basically, it's a day to feel like this