Titanic to be remastered and re-released in cinemas next year

Deadline first reported the news that a remastered version will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate, with Disney handling the distribution internationally while Paramount deals with it in the US.

Prepare yourself for another emotional, tear-jerking journey as Titanic is set to be re-released in cinemas next year to celebrate the Oscar-winning film's 25th anniversary.

An exact release date for the UK has not yet been announced, but the international roll-out will begin on 10th February 2023, with the intention being to release it in time for Valentine's Day on 14th of the month.

A 3D version of James Cameron's epic romance film was first released in 2012, and Cameron’s producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment Jon Landau showed off a look at the brand-new version in 3D on Wednesday.

The 1997 film, which is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won 11 of them, including for Best Picture and Best Director.

Within its historical framework, Titanic tells the fictional story of Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson, who wins a ticket to board the famous ship and meets Kate Winslet's Rose DeWitt Bukater. The pair fall in love despite Rose's engagement to Billy Zane's Cal Hockley. It's currently available to watch on Disney Plus.

It was Cameron's last non-documentary film to be released before Avatar in 2009, with both movies becoming the highest grossing film of all-time upon their release. Titanic remains the third highest grossing movie ever, despite being released two and a half decades ago.

Avatar's sequel, Way of the Water, has long been delayed, but is finally set to hit theatres at the end of this year, on 16th December.

The remastered version of Titanic will be released in cinemas February 2023. While you're waiting, visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.