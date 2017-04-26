We’ve all belted our hearts out – ironically or otherwise – to Dion’s swoony power ballad. It’s a metaphor for the relationship between Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) and basically love itself.

Well, maybe not, but how could the movie be as heart wrenching without it?

I cry every time I watch Titanic. Never fails. I blame Celine Dion. — Nina Irene (@ninacardel11) April 22, 2017

It has come to light the song nearly didn’t make the cut because Sherry Lansing, the Titanic producer, found it “corny”. Understandable.

It’s almost impossible to listen to it without envisioning Jack and Rose’s much-spoofed moment on the edge of the boat: "I'm flying".

Lansing’s true feelings were revealed in a new biography by Stephen Galloway: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker.

Offering behind-the-scenes secrets, an extract of the book published on The Hollywood Reporter quotes her saying: “Jim [James Cameron, the film’s director], isn’t this a little corny?”

Apparently Cameron thought the song was “fantastic”.

The American Film Institute agreed, ranking it 14th out of 100 in its list of the best American movie music.

Go on, give it a listen. For old time’s sake.