Distributor Entertainment Film said they had made a deal for Odeon to screen the film exclusively in the West End, an agreement Cineworld and Curzon objected to.

"Due to the special facilities required for the unique 70mm Ultra Panavision presentation we needed the largest theatre and screen possible in the West End and the Odeon Leicester Square was the natural choice," their statement reads.

"The technical elements and costs involved with this special presentation meant that this would need to be the exclusive West End venue.

"Cineworld had every opportunity to book the film in their other cinemas across the country on the same basis as other exhibitors and declined to do so. This is despite the fact that there is no dispute over the financial terms for this release."

Cineworld confirmed they would not be showing the film, stating: "Unfortunately we were not able to reach an agreement with the movie's distributor."

Meanwhile, Curzon took to Twitter to reveal it was with "deep regret" that they would not make the film available in their cinemas.