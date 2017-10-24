As usual, the scenes were a little opaque and full of mystery – so to find out exactly what they meant, we enlisted the help of Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum, whose character the Grandmaster is the focus of one of the two scenes.

“What do I think happens next? Well, that’s the whole question,” he teased us – so for now, let’s begin with the first after-credits scene, appearing midway through the onscreen acknowledgements.

Post-credits scene 1

This is the scene that more obviously teases the future movies in the Marvel franchise, featuring Chris Hemsworth’s titular hero Thor and his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as they fly through space in a newly-acquired starship and wonder what sort of reception Loki will face on Earth.

All of a sudden, their (fairly large) spaceship is utterly dwarfed by the arrival of a much larger, dark grey vessel with nefarious appearance, before the scene ends with no resolution.

So, what does this all mean? While we don’t have a definitive answer, we’d be willing to put a couple of uru hammers on the possibility that this ship belong to none other than Thanos, Josh Brolin’s outer-space tyrant whose quest to find and unite the powerful Infinity Stones will bring him into conflict with the Avengers in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

After all, sneak-peek footage of Infinity War shown to fans at San Diego Comic-con earlier this year began with Thor smashing into the windshield of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship in outer space – so who’s to say that this intergalactic fender-bender doesn’t come right before a battle, whereby Thor is thrown into some other heroes (and one of the OTHER Hollywood Chris-es, Mr Pratt)?

“Marvel weaves – that’s what they’re up to, they’re weaving some sort of teasing web of enchantment,” Goldblum said generally of the post-credit scenes.

“What do you think happens next? I don’t wanna give anything away…”

Guess we’ll have to wait a few more months to see if we’re right – but we’d be pretty surprised if this is just some random spaceship.

Post-credits scene 2

In this more comedic scene, we get the chance to see what happened to Goldblum’s near-omnipotent Grandmaster following the events of Thor: Ragnarok, after the God of Thunder inspires a rebellion against him and leaves him stranded in the same Sakaar junkyard where Thor himself crash-landed earlier in the movie.

“If you stay ‘til the very end, the end credits, you see me do a bit of improvised, Taika Waititi-inspired and directed, bit of improvisation,” Goldblum told us.

“It looks like my ship has gone down, and I’m surrounded by the rebels.

“And it’s me against all of them – but I’m the Grandmaster. I’m immortal. You can’t kill me, you can’t even hurt me. I can go like this – mmmmmmmm – and do away with them, and then I can resurrect them if I want.

“So whatever I’m going on about [in the scene] is just for my own amusement.”

And Goldblum says he even has an idea for what could happen next for the Grandmaster, hinting that there could be another sketch in the offering from Taika Waititi in a similar vein to an earlier video where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) moved in with a normal Australian man called Darryl (above).

“So what happens? Well, I could go anywhere – I might knock on your door, and say hello. Guess who’s here?” he suggested.

“I shot a thing with Taika, where there’s a roommate in Australia. I show up at his, and I do knock on his door.

“And I take up residence in the little flat, as they say here. That’s what I do. And order things from the takeaway restaurant. Buy all the local foods.”

Actually, forget what we said earlier about the importance of the spaceship scene – THIS is the storyline we want to see followed up in Infinity War.

Thor: Ragnarok is showing in UK cinemas now