Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban and Tessa Thompson have all been cast in the upcoming flick, announce Marvel.

Oscar-winner Blanchett will play a mysterious and powerful new villain called Hela, while Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast as the eccentric Grandmaster.

Tessa Thompson will play classic hero Valkyrie and Karl Urban will star as Asgard warrior Skurge.

Mark Ruffalo will also reprise his role of Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the movie alongside Idris Elba as the Asgardian sentry Heimdall and Sir Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Ruler of Asgard.

"The continuation of the epic Thor franchise will be powerful and unique, and with the additions of Cate, Jeff, Tessa, Karl, and Mark to the cast we have the makings of his most dangerous and heroic adventure yet," said Producer Kevin Feige. “The sheer, raw talent each of these actors brings to the screen can’t be quantified. Having any one of them join the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be an honour, and having all of them is incredible."

Thor: Ragnarok is in UK cinemas from October 2017