When the very first Thor: Ragnarok trailer came out, there was one moment that really shook fans everywhere – the casual destruction of Thor’s trademark hammer Mjolnir, the uru weapon that had characterised the character (and the Norse God he’s based on) forever.

After the hammer is shattered by Goddess of Death Hela (Cate Blanchett) early in the new Marvel movie, Thor learns to battle without it – but it doesn’t mean it isn’t still very much missed, with Thor sadly remarking on its demise to new character Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi).