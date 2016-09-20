And now here's another tale from the world of Potter that'll make you (and your patronus) even happier: one fan found this tiny, oh so brilliant detail about Remus Lupin, and formulated this exceptional theory.

Lupin, as anyone who wants to reads further should know, is a werewolf. In an apparently unconnected detail, he also has a very particular penchant for spine-shaped candles.

However, if Redditor d33pwint3r is correct, those vertebrae candles could actually be very important indeed.

That’s right, Lupin’s candles are a (very low-tech) way of monitoring Lupin’s 'time of the month' (stop sniggering, Hufflepuffs). And yes, you can check the details yourself in this clip.

We don our wizard’s hats in your direction, Potter fans.