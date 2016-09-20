This theory about Remus Lupin shows just how fantastic Harry Potter fans are
Did you spot this hidden bit of brilliance in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban?
Are you a Harry Potter fan? Then you’ll know you’re part of something magical (pun unintended, seriously!).
The Potter fandom has kept adding colour and detail to the wizarding universe – from the real power of Hagrid, to the Hogwarts student that was almost called Gary – even after it’s been (brace yourself) five years since the last film and nine years since the last book was released.
And now here's another tale from the world of Potter that'll make you (and your patronus) even happier: one fan found this tiny, oh so brilliant detail about Remus Lupin, and formulated this exceptional theory.
Lupin, as anyone who wants to reads further should know, is a werewolf. In an apparently unconnected detail, he also has a very particular penchant for spine-shaped candles.
However, if Redditor d33pwint3r is correct, those vertebrae candles could actually be very important indeed.
Lupin's candles were more than just extra lighting. from FanTheories
That’s right, Lupin’s candles are a (very low-tech) way of monitoring Lupin’s 'time of the month' (stop sniggering, Hufflepuffs). And yes, you can check the details yourself in this clip.
We don our wizard’s hats in your direction, Potter fans.