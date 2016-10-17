This Star Wars supercut edits all the Rogue One clips into chronological order
Could this reveal the story of Jyn Erso?
With exactly two months to go until the release of upcoming Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, speculation is reaching fever pitch about what we can expect from the sci-fi blockbuster.
Is Jyn Erso connected to new series character Rey? Will the heroes of the film die? And are there any more secret cameos that we don’t currently know about?
Sadly, for specific answers we’ll probably have to wait – but if you are desperate to know what shape the finished film will take, the good folks over at GameSpot have created a video that may fill in some of the blanks.
By editing together all the footage we’ve seen thus far (from trailers and so on) into an assumed chronological order, the video attempts to work out what the plot of the film could be, resulting in a slightly confusing collection of clips that tell a story of imprisonment, infiltration and battle.
Sure, the music cues are a bit all over the place, some of the ordering is questionable and there’s a big section missing (namely the bit where they actually steal the Death Star plans), but for now it’s the closest thing we’ll get to seeing the film so we’ll take it.
At least until more footage comes out, anyway – which for the sake of this video’s topicality, we hope isn’t too soon.
Rogue One: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on 17th December