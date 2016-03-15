Some fun facts come to light in this trailer for a behind-the-scenes Star Wars: The Force Awakens documentary. Did you know for instance, that Captain Phasma got her name from those chrome balls in 1979 sci-fi horror film Phantasm? Or that getting into his elaborate Kylo Ren costume made Adam Driver so angry that he was immediately ready to tear things up with the Force? Or that as filming was about to start, Daisy Ridley was thinking to herself "I'm not ready".

Advertisement

There's all this, plus interviews, original screen tests and the filming of that final scene between Luke and Rey, in this trailer for what looks like being a fascinating insight for Star Wars fans...