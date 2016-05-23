This site tells the whole story of Star Wars Episode IV in one incredible infographic
Part diagram, part comic book, complete Star Wars genius
Published: Monday, 23 May 2016 at 8:07 am
Imagine if the Bayeux Tapestry told the story of Star Wars, and you have a small idea of just how incredible the site on the other side of this hyperlink is.
Swanh.net has managed to illustrate the entire plot of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in one long, long image. Part infographic, part comic, whole illustrative genius: it's worth scrolling all the way through to see the full story.
This, for example, is part of the graph explaining exactly what happened between Han Solo and Greedo (#HanShotFirst).
This is the Death Star's destruction of Alderaan.
And this is Luke Skywalker's final trench run in the battle to destroy the Death Star.
Now, just six more Episodes to go...
