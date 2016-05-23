Imagine if the Bayeux Tapestry told the story of Star Wars, and you have a small idea of just how incredible the site on the other side of this hyperlink is.

Swanh.net has managed to illustrate the entire plot of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in one long, long image. Part infographic, part comic, whole illustrative genius: it's worth scrolling all the way through to see the full story.