This poster of Saoirse Ronan in On Chesil Beach looks very familiar
The adaptation of Ian McEwan's 2007 novel also stars Emily Watson, Anne-Marie Duff and Billy Howle
Fans of Ian McEwan's novel On Chesil Beach will notice something very familiar about the brand new poster for its upcoming film adaptation.
The movie – which stars Saoirse Ronan, Emily Watson and Anne-Marie Duff – is released in cinemas on 19th January and is filmed from a screenplay written by McEwan himself.
But any ardent readers of the author's 2007 novel will notice the film is taking its cues from the artwork of the book's cover. Here's the brand new poster, featuring Ronan and her co-star, Billy Howle, walking hand-in-hand along the beach:
And here is the original jacket for the novel itself...
On Chesil Beach is set in the 1960s and follows a young couple, Edward and Florence, on their honeymoon where the consummation of their marriage becomes a painful and humiliating experience.
More like this
It is not the first of McEwan's books to make it to the silver screen, following in the footsteps of Atonement and Enduring Love. Another of his novels, The Child in Time, was recently adapted into a television drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly MacDonald.
On Chesil Beach premieres at the London Film Festival on 8th October and is released in UK cinemas on 19th January