But any ardent readers of the author's 2007 novel will notice the film is taking its cues from the artwork of the book's cover. Here's the brand new poster, featuring Ronan and her co-star, Billy Howle, walking hand-in-hand along the beach:

And here is the original jacket for the novel itself...

On Chesil Beach is set in the 1960s and follows a young couple, Edward and Florence, on their honeymoon where the consummation of their marriage becomes a painful and humiliating experience.

More like this

It is not the first of McEwan's books to make it to the silver screen, following in the footsteps of Atonement and Enduring Love. Another of his novels, The Child in Time, was recently adapted into a television drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly MacDonald.

Advertisement

On Chesil Beach premieres at the London Film Festival on 8th October and is released in UK cinemas on 19th January