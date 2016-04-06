This new video picks apart the worst moments in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Can an honest trailer be TOO honest?
We all loved Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a smorgasbord of fan nostalgia, new characters and incredible action that was a huge success worldwide. Frankly, it’s hard to think of a single thing wrong with it.
Which is why it’s lucky we have this new Honest Trailer from YouTubers screenjunkies to keep us all grounded, and remind us that not EVERYTHING was perfect in Episode VII.
Remember whiny Kylo Ren, the waste of Captain Phasma or all the unanswered questions? That’s just the start.
Hopefully this isn’t too sobering a wake-up call, but let’s get real; once you get it on DVD, you’ll watch it again and still love it anyway.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and is released on DVD on 14th April