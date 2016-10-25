That's Amore - Evil Laughs & Smiles (Re-Edit) from Semih Okmn on Vimeo.

All your favourites are there, from Lord Voldemort’s “Nyeah hehe” and Dr Evil’s mandated group chuckle sesh to Freddy Krueger and John Doe’s cheeky grins (if mass-murderers can be called, you know, cheeky).

Sure, the end result is incredibly creepy and may haunt your dreams for weeks to come, but try to think of it as them all REALLY enjoying a joke you just told (which may yet spare your life) and the whole thing becomes much more manageable.