The Beauty and the Beast star, who plays Statham’s brother in the Fast & Furious films, dished out the news to Yahoo, despite not appearing in the latest release.

Speaking about his character, who was put in a coma in the 7th film, Evans said: “He’s in a military hospital because he’s the most wanted man in the world, but he’s got a very powerful brother, and he’s now got a mum as well, who’s played by Helen Mirren.”

Mirren originally signed on to the film back in June last year, joining Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, who’ll play villain Cipher. Who, you never know, could also turn out to be related to Statham too.

Here's hoping Danny Dyer turns up at some point as Statham's estranged brother.

Fast & Furious 8 will be released April 17th 2017