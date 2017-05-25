He teamed up with Emma Watson and some of the best CGI artists in the industry to bring us a tale as old as time. Now we can see exactly how Dan Stevens transformed into the Beast in Disney’s live action remake of one of their most beloved animated classics.

Advertisement

A new behind-the-scenes featurette has revealed that the actor really did spend most of his time on stilts in a massive grey body suit, which he described as “an ordeal for my calf muscles alone”.