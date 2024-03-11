Reiner will not only direct, but also reprise his role as documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi.

But that's not all, as along with news of the sequel's production, it has also been confirmed that the movie will feature cameos from music legends like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, and Rob Reiner. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The movie sequel was conceived by Guest, McKean, Reiner and Shearer, with the movie seeing "England’s loudest and most punctual band" reunite for one final concert after a 15-year hiatus.

In a statement to mark the announcement of the sequel, Reiner said: “I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll.”

As for a release date or further casting, we'll just have to wait and see but the movie will be produced by Reiner, Michele Reiner and Matthew George, as well as being financed under the Castle Rock Entertainment banner. Christopher H Warner and Derrick Rossi also serve as executive producers.

The original film was released in 1984 as a mockumentary and centres on Marty (Reiner) as he follows the band across their American tour, with much of the dialogue being improvised and dozens of hours being filmed.

The film was released to critical acclaim and developed a bit of a cult following but in 2002, was also deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress, going on to be selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

