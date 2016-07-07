This Harry Potter fan thinks they've found a fatal flaw in the plot of the Deathly Hallows
Mischief mismanaged?
When it comes to Harry Potter, JK Rowling has tied up almost all of the story's loose ends. But one fan believes there's a mischievous mystery the author has yet to manage.
Why didn't the death eaters just create a giant (UK sized) country wide Marauders map to find Harry in the Deathly Hallows? from harrypotter
Why indeed, hannahshamster. We're sure you've taken the words right out of quite a few mouths.
We all know Mooney, Wormtail, Padfoot and Prongs' map was Harry's saving grace on more than one occasion, so why didn't the Death Eaters have one?
Well, some fans believe there's a simple answer to that question.
Good point, BlackBeltBob. Good point.
However, as lmth points out...
And Bingodan22 reminds us, The UK is indeed "like a mapped country".
In all seriousness though, 150 points to wakandanvibranium for this excellent explanation.
Oh and Super_Zac, take ALL of our gold galleons and give us a VoldyMap... NOW!