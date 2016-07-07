We all know Mooney, Wormtail, Padfoot and Prongs' map was Harry's saving grace on more than one occasion, so why didn't the Death Eaters have one?

Well, some fans believe there's a simple answer to that question.

Good point, BlackBeltBob. Good point.

More like this

However, as lmth points out...

And Bingodan22 reminds us, The UK is indeed "like a mapped country".

In all seriousness though, 150 points to wakandanvibranium for this excellent explanation.

Advertisement

Oh and Super_Zac, take ALL of our gold galleons and give us a VoldyMap... NOW!