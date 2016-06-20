The Black family’s House Elf couldn’t show more contempt for Harry and co if he tried, and he’s not awfully fond of Master Sirius either.

Then again, why would he be? Sirius never shows him much kindness either. Even Dumbledore agrees that Harry’s godfather’s lack of compassion for Kreacher has a lot to do with his attitude.

But what if something more sinister was at play in 12 Grimmauld Place?

More like this

What if Kreacher’s cantankerous behaviour is beyond his control?

What if that locket had a LOT to do with it?

Allow Redditor kaptinkraker to explain…

Advertisement

Our minds have been ever so slightly blown.