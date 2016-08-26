This Harry Potter fan spotted a clever connection between Lily Potter and Molly Weasley
No, YOU’RE crying
2 May, 1998. The Battle of Hogwarts. Molly Weasley has defeated Bellatrix Lestrange, Voldemort’s most faithful servant. But now the Dark Lord himself has turned on Mrs Weasley, determined to wreak revenge. It’s now that Harry Potter emerges from his invisibility cloak, casting a shield charm between the two. Potter has saved her.
Truly epic. But there might be a lot more to Harry’s rescue in the climax of The Deathly Hallows than initially meets the eye (even if you’re Alastor Moody). According to one Redditor, the events represent a full-circle connection between Lily and Molly Weasley.
Noticed a neat "full circle" connection between Lily Potter and Molly Weasley after re-reading the series recently... from harrypotter
It’s a theory with a lot of substance. Firstly, Mrs Weasley is Harry’s closest mother figure (sorry, McGonagall), with Sirius Black even once having to remind Molly that Harry is not her son. And after the events in the graveyard in The Goblet of Fire, Weasley hugs "how Harry imagined a mother would".
All coincidence or planned? In Rowling we trust. Always.