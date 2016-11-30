This Harry Potter fan has cut all eight movies down to one 90 minute film
Take a whiplash journey through Harry Potter's years at Hogwarts
Want to watch the whole of Harry Potter and don't have 19 hours, 40 minutes to spare? Well there's no magic solution, but one fan has come pretty close by condensing all eight films into one epic cut.
The 90-minute edition, named Wizardhood, tells the story of Harry Potter through the seven most turbulent years of his life in and out of Hogwarts, from the moment he steps off the Hogwarts Express (skipping all that introductory stuff) to the end of his battle against He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.
Wizardhood will speed you straight through the boy wizard's puberty and his many fights with Voldemort. You can see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint grow up over the course of one feature-length film (Richard Linklater's Boyhood style) and see the highs and lows of their friendships and romances.