Mansplaining – the phenomenon where men feel the need to explain things to women that women already know – is infuriating at the best of times. It is particularly irritating when, for example, a man attempts to explain the Indiana Jones movie costumes to the woman who literally designed them.

This is exactly what happened during Wednesday’s episode of the US quiz show Jeopardy. The question was: "Charlton Heston's wardrobe in 1954's Secret of the Incas inspired the clothes worn by this adventurous character 27 years later."