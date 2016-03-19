If Jaws left you terrified of deep, dark water you're not going to love this new film. Because, what was once in the deep is now in the shallows.

New flick The Shallows sees Nancy (Gossip Girl alumnus Blake Lively) attacked by a Great White Shark while surfing alone on a secluded beach. She's stranded on a rock 200 yards from shore but getting to safety means getting back in the water. And she's not alone...