This film is basically the new Jaws
Just when we thought it was safe to go back in the water, The Shallows, starring Gossip Girl's Blake Lively, is making us scared all over again
If Jaws left you terrified of deep, dark water you're not going to love this new film. Because, what was once in the deep is now in the shallows.
New flick The Shallows sees Nancy (Gossip Girl alumnus Blake Lively) attacked by a Great White Shark while surfing alone on a secluded beach. She's stranded on a rock 200 yards from shore but getting to safety means getting back in the water. And she's not alone...
It's all there. The screams, the blood, the camera lens dipping dramatically under the water.
It's basically the new Jaws...
The Shallows will be in UK cinemas 1st July (just in time to creep you out before your summer holiday)