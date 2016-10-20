This dog sounds like a Tie Fighter. The dog is called Geraldine and she's so happy to be leaving the vet that she makes noises like a ship from Star Wars. I'm not sure how much more context you need here, so let's just run the tape.

Advertisement

The original Tie Fighter sound effect – reminiscent of the screaming Japanese Zero fighters in World War 2 – was not made by a dog. Sound designer Ben Burt actually combined an elephant call with a car driving away. But this dog makes a suspiciously similar noise.