This dog sounds like a Tie Fighter
This dog sounds like a Tie Fighter. The dog is called Geraldine and she's so happy to be leaving the vet that she makes noises like a ship from Star Wars. I'm not sure how much more context you need here, so let's just run the tape.
The original Tie Fighter sound effect – reminiscent of the screaming Japanese Zero fighters in World War 2 – was not made by a dog. Sound designer Ben Burt actually combined an elephant call with a car driving away. But this dog makes a suspiciously similar noise.
Now, before someone weighs in with a conspiracy theory, it's true that the editing of the video means we never actually see the dog itself make the noise. But we're willing to trust it, simply because we don't want to live in a world where someone would bother faking this.