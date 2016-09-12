This deleted scene from X-Men: Apocalypse shows how good it could have been
Let’s go to the mall!
After the success of superhero films X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past this year’s X-Men: Apocalypse was a bit of a damp squib.
Sure, there were a few good moments – Quicksilver’s mansion rescue to the strains of Eurythmics was a particular triumph – but on the whole the finished film was a grim and over-populated misstep, which relied on clips of the older, better films to achieve any real poignancy. Frankly, it just wasn’t that much fun.
But now a deleted scene from the Bryan Singer movie has emerged, and it’s full of the laughs, music and period detail that could have made the film a better viewing experience as young mutants Nightcrawler, Cyclops, Jean Grey and Jubilee (Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner and Lana Condor) have a fun day out at the mall.
We’re not sure what we love more – Jubilee actually using her powers to hijack an arcade game, Nightcrawler entering a breakdancing competition or Cyclops telling Jean she looks like Boy George (harsh but true). If we’d had a little more of this stuff and less shots of Michael Fassbender shouting in a dust cloud, maybe Apocalypse could have been saved after all.