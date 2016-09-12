After the success of superhero films X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past this year’s X-Men: Apocalypse was a bit of a damp squib.

Advertisement

Sure, there were a few good moments – Quicksilver’s mansion rescue to the strains of Eurythmics was a particular triumph – but on the whole the finished film was a grim and over-populated misstep, which relied on clips of the older, better films to achieve any real poignancy. Frankly, it just wasn’t that much fun.