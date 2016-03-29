This cool Star Wars video follows Luke's lightsaber from the prequels all the way to Episode VII
The Force is strong with this one
Published: Tuesday, 29 March 2016 at 1:41 pm
How did Maz Kanata end up with Luke Skywalker's lightsaber? That's one of the many questions Star Wars fans have been asking ever since The Force Awakens was released last year.
Advertisement
Skywalker's weapon has come a long way throughout the franchise, and its whereabouts were often questioned after he dropped it down a shaft in the middle of a battle with big daddy Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back.
Now one fan has decided to follow the weapon from its humble beginnings, right the way through to the end of the film series.
What will happen to the iconic blue saber next?
Advertisement
Guess we'll have to wait until Episode VIII to find out.
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement