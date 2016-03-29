How did Maz Kanata end up with Luke Skywalker's lightsaber? That's one of the many questions Star Wars fans have been asking ever since The Force Awakens was released last year.

Advertisement

Skywalker's weapon has come a long way throughout the franchise, and its whereabouts were often questioned after he dropped it down a shaft in the middle of a battle with big daddy Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back.